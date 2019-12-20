Global  

Mumbai gets time wrapped in Nolan's 'Tenet' trailer

Mumbai gets time wrapped in Nolan's 'Tenet' trailer

Mumbai gets time wrapped in Nolan's 'Tenet' trailer

Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia might have blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Christopher Nolan's much-talked about "Tenet", but the city of dreams -- Mumbai -- shines bright in the clip, hinting that the city plays an important role in the time travel and spy drama.

Courtesy - Warner Bros India.
