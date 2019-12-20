Mumbai gets time wrapped in Nolan's 'Tenet' trailer 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:22s - Published Mumbai gets time wrapped in Nolan's 'Tenet' trailer Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia might have blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Christopher Nolan's much-talked about "Tenet", but the city of dreams -- Mumbai -- shines bright in the clip, hinting that the city plays an important role in the time travel and spy drama. Courtesy - Warner Bros India. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this