Overworked? High Blood Pressure Linked To Long Work Hours 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published Overworked? High Blood Pressure Linked To Long Work Hours If you work long days and have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, it could be linked to your job. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the new study. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this SMARTMD Overworked? Long hours on the job can lead to high blood pressure https://t.co/3yT8fVXCKZ via @CBSNews https://t.co/XG2ObCB0jh 5 hours ago ISHN Are you overworked? That could put you at risk for high blood pressure - including the "hidden" kind:… https://t.co/eoz3oWVo3f 10 hours ago rauspitz Overworked? Long hours on the job can lead to high blood pressure https://t.co/VbmzaRUOrG via @cbsmoneywatch 13 hours ago ClearCritique Overworked? Long Hours on the Job can Lead to High Blood Pressure https://t.co/V3oqppQu7M https://t.co/HAtm1iRk3Q 14 hours ago Catherine Jette RT @680NEWS: Overworked and over it? Office workers who clock up long hours could dramatically increase their risk of high blood pressure b… 15 hours ago 680 NEWS Toronto Overworked and over it? Office workers who clock up long hours could dramatically increase their risk of high blood… https://t.co/oLNCNhfg3Y 15 hours ago KGB Report Overworked? Long hours on the job can lead to high blood pressure https://t.co/2dbtihrBC2 via @cbsmoneywatch 17 hours ago Alan Loo Overworked? Long hours on the job can lead to high blood pressure https://t.co/Qpo1iJ4ZI6 via @cbsmoneywatch 1 day ago