FORECAST: White Christmas in Arizona?

Megan: HAPPY FRIDAY TO YOU.I'M MEGAN THOMPSON LOOKING AHEADTO THE CHRISTMAS WEEK.LET'S LOOK AT THE FORECAST HIGHSACROSS THE STATE, 67°° IN THEPHOENIX METRO AREA AND TO THEWEST, IN THE 60S AS WELL EXCEPTFOR YUMA.57°° IN SEDONA.46°° IN FLAGSTAFF.43°° IN SHOW LOW.IN THE VALLEY HERE ARE YOURFORECAST HIGHS FOR THE DAY.MOSTLY EVERYONE IS STAYING INTHE UPPER 60S FOR YOURFORECASTED HIGH.67°° IN PEORIA.67°° IN MESA.NOW, OF COURSE WE WANT TO LOOKTO THE WEEKEND.HERE'S HOW THE DAYS PLAN OUT, IFYOU'RE RUNNINGER AROUNDS AHEADOF CHRISTMAS.41°° AROUND 8:00 A.M.

ONSATURDAY.BY NOON, 63°°.AND 66°° BY 5:00 P.M.46°° TO START YO DAY.68°° BY 5:00 P.M.FUTURE CAST INTO MOTION, YOU CANSEE THE CLOUDS START TO ROLL INACROSS THE STATE SATURDAY AROUND9:00 P.M.

AND THAT STICKS AROUNDAS WE WAIT FOR THE STORM SYSTEMTO APPROACH MONDAY AT 7:00 P.M.ON THIS FUTURE CAST MODEL ANDMAKES ITS WAY IN TUESDAY AT10:00 A.M.THAT'S WHY TUESDAY, CHRISTMASEVE IS A WEATHER ACTION DAY ATABC 15 WITH THE RAIN AND SNOWPOTENTIAL COMING OUR WAY WITHTHE STORM SYSTEM, STICKINGAROUND THROUGH TUESDAY ANDLINGERING STORMS POSSIBLY ONCHRISTMAS DAY.AND THEN ANOTHER STORM SYSTEMSTARTS TO COME OUR WAY AS WELL.THAT'S WHY THE 7 DAY FORECAST ISCROWDED HERE.67°°.BEAUTIFUL SUNNY SKIES, ABEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD IN THE70S.GORGEOUS CONDITIONS OUT THERE.COME MONDAY, THAT'S WHEN THESTORM CHANCES COME IN, 30%CHANCE OF STORMS, 69°° F THEFORECASTED HIGH.CHRISTMAS EVE, WEATHER ACTIONDAY, WE'LL CONTINUE TO STAY ONTOP OF THIS TO FIGURE OUT THETIMING, EVERYONE HAS HOLIDAYPLANS COMING THEIR WAY.CHRISTMAS 63°°.THURSDAY, 30% CHANCE, 62