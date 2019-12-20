FSB attack suspect a 'quiet' gun enthusiast: neighbors 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published FSB attack suspect a 'quiet' gun enthusiast: neighbors Russia's FSB security service has, according to eyewitnesses, searched the home of a man named by Russian media as the prime suspect in a rare shooting incident near the FSB's central Moscow headquarters. Joe Davies reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this