Poll: Most Americans agree Trump abused office, disagree on what should happen next

Poll: Most Americans agree Trump abused office, disagree on what should happen next

Poll: Most Americans agree Trump abused office, disagree on what should happen next

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that more than half of Americans agree with the articles of impeachment leveled by Congress against President Donald Trump, but disagree on whether he needs to be removed from office.

Zachary Goelman reports.
Poll: Most Americans agree Trump abused office, disagree on what should happen next

A flash poll conducted in the immediate aftermath of his impeachment found that more than half of Americans agreed with the charges leveled by Congress against President Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BETTY WESTON, NEW JERSEY RESIDENT, SAYING:"He scares me.

I'm for the impeachment." (SOUNDBITE) (English) JULIANA LEWIS, NEW YORK RESIDENT, SAYING: "And so far, you know, I think they have a strong case." Fifty-three percent of respondents agreed that Trump abused the power of his office, and fifty-one percent agreed that he had obstructed Congress.

But Americans were divided about what should happen next, as the Senate prepares for a trial.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) GARY SIGOURNEY, 46, LIVES IN UNION CITY, MICHIGAN, WORKS AT WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER, SAYING: "I think it's a load of crap myself.

I don't agree with it at all." (SOUNDBITE) (English) SANDRA BOWER, 61, LIVES IN CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, VOLUNTEER DIRECTOR OF A NONPROFIT, SAYING: "I just think it's just insane." Forty-two percent of those surveyed - the largest group - say Trump should be removed from office.

Seventeen percent support a formal reprimand for the president that leaves him in power.

Twenty-nine percent say the charges against him should be dropped.

And twelve percent said they didn't know.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "Article one is adopted." Democratic lawmakers in Congress accuse the president of trying to solicit election interference in the 2020 race, by pressuring Ukraine to announce a corruption probe into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "My job is to go out and make the case why he doesn't deserve to be president of the United States for another four years." [FLASH] (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached." Trump has denied wrongdoing and calls the impeachment a hoax.

Trump is only the third president in history impeached by the House of Representatives.




