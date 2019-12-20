Impeachment: here's how the process work

Global  

News 10 talked to Terrence Casey, a political science professor at Rose-Hulman, about the impeachment process.
"the ayes are 229, the nays are 198 - present is 1, article ii present is 1, article ii (gavel) is adopted" historic votes in the house of representatives mean the shadow of impeachment is now hanging over the trump presidency forever.

Last night, the house of representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against president trump.

This makes president trump the *third* president in u-s history to be impeached.

But last night's vote does not automatically remove him from office.

News 10's tilly marlatt talked to a political science professor about this today.

She breaks down the impeachment process for you.

On wednesday, the u-s house adopted two articles of impeachment against president trump.

News 10 spoke with terrence casey.

He's a political science professor at rose-hulman.

"for the president, impeachment is a two step process.

They vote on articles of impeachment for the house, which is what has already happened and then those articles of impeachment are sent over to the senate for a trial of those charges."

Article one is abuse of power.

"that was directly related to the phone call with the ukrainian president and the withholding of military aid in exchange for an investigation into hunter biden in the ukraine."

Article two is obstruction of congress.

"now the obstruction of congress was because the trump administration refused to cooperate with the house investigations."

Wednesday's house vote does *not remove mister trump from office.

"the house is simply laying a charge against him.

It is actually the senate who decides whether or not to remove the president from office."

(casey) if the senate removes president trump, vice president mike pence would complete his term.

"exactly how that would happen-would it happen instantaneously or in a day or two is unclear, because it's never happened in american history."

(casey) the senate needs a two-thirds majority vote on just one article to remove the presidnt from office.

That's something casey doesn't see happening.

"something would have to change pretty substantially from where we are now for that outcome to occur."

On thursday, house speaker nancy pelosi said she will wait to send the articles over to the senate.

She wants to see what ground rules the senate sets for the trial.

No date has been set... so far.

Reporting from terre haute, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10.

