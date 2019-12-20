Global  

Miss America Wins With a Surprising Talent

Miss America Wins With a Surprising Talent

Miss America Wins With a Surprising Talent

Miss America has updated their pageant and their winner won with a surprising talent.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Ms_duffield

Ms. Duffield Yas 🙌 biochemist wins Miss America with a science demo as her talent. What a great role model for young ladies. https://t.co/Vn6qvJKUvA 16 minutes ago

racncar

Rachel Carroll RT @alfonslopeztena: Biochemist Camille Schrier has been crowned Miss America 2020 after impressing judges with a live chemistry experiment… 24 minutes ago

WFTV

WFTV Channel 9 #MissAmerica: Biochemist Camille Schrier wins crown with science experiment 🧪👑 Read more: https://t.co/1DeuipEaoa https://t.co/VzPjJgCAoX 45 minutes ago

100Kin10

100Kin10 RT @MayaAjmera: Congratulations to @MissAmericaVA! Excited to see you inspire more #girlsinSTEM with your love of #science! @washingtonpost… 1 hour ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Miss Virginia wins Miss America 2020 pageant with science experiment https://t.co/WzdKgVIN1V 1 hour ago

TheRecorDads

The RecorDads RT @AJFriedenberger: Miss America 2020 graduated from Virginia Tech in 2018 with a double major in systems biology and biochemistry, and sh… 1 hour ago

Zippy7410

Brian zapolski RT @boston25: Miss America: Biochemist Camille Schrier wins crown with science experiment https://t.co/GZUKbn9i1k 3 hours ago

DallasNelson35

Dallas Nelson RT @pharmacists: Congratulations Camille Schrier, @VCUPharmacy, crowned Miss America 2020! Camille won the crown after wowing the crowd wit… 3 hours ago

