Morning Live 3

That 70 well, pretty much dry for the rest of the week.

The only day that we have to worry about rai is sunday.

Then we'll try right on out, partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week and on wednesday day christmas day nice drive mild temperatures.

No worries about a white business.

So get out there and enjoy the essence santa by you.

Right now i'm here at the moxie.

We are going to talk about the nice chris, i'm starting to see things that are going on.

We start off with a check in to se the coffee bar merely to the you the most current pictures.

Now we are buyers.

I get this nice and cozy.

This is a real fire guys is not the real i'm nice and warm like with casey.

Casey tells the on here on even though the cost to as part of that is the new guy that.com is but there's all kinds of entertainment and djs like her peters is a nice side will receive is more season of insomnia.

The ball going to do an easy to you yes or no on check that out just ever been t the mic.

It is definitely a nice cool ambience of the ways that different section nice lounge where we could chill out on the patio can come inside bar is really succumbing enjoy yourself busy in the nighttime goes on check moxie new goods and other events and they haven't, but for now back to you guys is to