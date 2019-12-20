Global  

Queen arrives in Norfolk by train for Christmas break

Queen arrives in Norfolk by train for Christmas break

Queen arrives in Norfolk by train for Christmas break

The Queen has arrived in Norfolk by train to begin her Christmas break at Sandringham, a day after delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

She caught the 10.42am Great Northern service from King’s Cross station in London and arrived at platform two in King’s Lynn on time, at 12.31pm.
