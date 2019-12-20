Souness: Arteta to Arsenal 'big risk' 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:56s - Published Souness: Arteta to Arsenal 'big risk' Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal boss is a 'big risk' for the club, according to Graeme Souness. 0

