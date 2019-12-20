Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Winter reading challenge

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Winter reading challenge

Winter reading challenge

The local library district has issued a new reading challenge for local students.

The challenge is happening between Jan.

2 through 31.

Students up to the age of 17 are being encouraged to read and earn prizes for doing so.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Winter reading challenge

TAKE UP A READING CHALLENGEFROM THE LIBRARY!IT'S JANUARY 2ND THROUGH THE31ST.IN THAT TIME..KIDS UP TO 17 YEARS OLD AREBEING ENCOURAGED TO READ...OR BE READ TO...IN ORDER TO WIN PRIZES!YOU CAN TRACK YOUR PROGRESSONLINE.WE HAVE A LINK TO REGISTER ONOUR WEBSITE..KTNV DOT COM SLASH LINKS.IF YOU PLAN ON HITTING THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CMRLSLibrary

CMRLSLibrary CMRLS just posted a new blog entry: Holiday Hours, Winter Reading Challenge, & Talking Book Services https://t.co/k4GPrFlyGW 9 minutes ago

FredCoLibrary

FCPL Registration is now open for #WinterRead2020! Log in to your existing Beanstack account or create one today at… https://t.co/3WUR9FcGEP 13 minutes ago

WMSWolves

Westglades Middle WOLF NATION! Our Winter Reading Challenge starts January 1st! Log in to Beanstack using Clever today and ask your L… https://t.co/vhGEc3NwsM 44 minutes ago

mirandag0nzales

miranda My cousins teacher was telling her 5th grade class that over break they have a winter break reading challenge and I… https://t.co/joVe00Mc2V 54 minutes ago

readingagency

The Reading Agency RT @NSomLibraries: Pack your bags and pick your pugs – we’re going on a new reading adventure! The @readingagency Winter Mini Challenge for… 1 hour ago

LyonsLaLeona7

Lisa Lyons RT @ELPASO_ISD: Don't let the winter break be one without books. Take on the EPISD myOn Winter Reading Challenge to keep up with your readi… 1 hour ago

NSomLibraries

North Somerset Libs Pack your bags and pick your pugs – we’re going on a new reading adventure! The @readingagency Winter Mini Challeng… https://t.co/Cd5MWSW8e2 1 hour ago

ChildrensLFests

ChildrensLiteratureFests RT @WBC_Libraries: Naughty Elf dabbing to Hark the Herald Angels. Join in Woodley Library’s sing-a-long children’s activities, win a bookma… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.