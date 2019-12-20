Global  

Limited hours at Red Rock and Sloan

Hours will be limited at Red Rock Canyon and Sloan Canyon on Christmas Day.

They will only be open from noon until 4:30 p.m.

They will return to normal hours on Dec.

26.
THERE WILL BE LIMITED HOURS ATRED ROCK CANYON AND SLOANCANYON.THE RED ROCK SCENIC DRIVE ..AND THE VISITOR CENTER...WILL ONLY BE OPEN FROM NOONUNTIL 4-30 P-M..THE SAME HOURS ARE ATSLOAN CANYON.NORMAL HOURS WILL BE BACK THEDAY AFTER CHRISTMAS.KTNV DOT COM FOR A FULL LIST OF




