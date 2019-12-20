Family and friends attend funeral for London Bridge victim Jack Merritt 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published Family and friends attend funeral for London Bridge victim Jack Merritt Family and friends of Jack Merritt, one of the two victims killed in the London Bridge terror attack, attend his funeral at St Mary's Church, Cambridge, where he studied at university. The stabbing took place on November 29. 0

