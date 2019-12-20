Compartes Feeding The Famous And Beautiful Chocolates Since The 50s 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:07s - Published Compartes Feeding The Famous And Beautiful Chocolates Since The 50s Some of the chocolatier's most famous customers include Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, the Kennedys and Oprah. DeMarco Morgan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this