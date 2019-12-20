Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes: What Next?

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes: What Next?

Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes: What Next?

After three long years, two elections and a fractured country in its wake, the Withdrawal Agreement Bill has passed through parliament and the UK is set to leave the EU on 31 January 2020.

But the bill also lays out the terms of the transition period in which the UK government with negotiate its future relationship with the European Union, which will end in December 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK: Lawmakers approve Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill as expected

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph


Week ahead at Holyrood: Government to oppose Brexit bill

Minister Mike Russell will explain the Scottish government's opposition to the Withdrawal Agreement...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmqkatie

Κατερίνα 🇪🇺🇬🇷🇬🇧 #RIPUK ⭐️🔶#FBPE♻️🌼👍🏼🕷🐟 RT @BremainInSpain: LibDems seek to launch Brexit public inquiry, via an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. https://t.co/sWWF9wJ3… 3 hours ago

TheClobs

Rob RT @nickeardleybbc: Another busy Brexit week next week. MPs will discuss remaining stages of Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday, Wednesd… 6 hours ago

nickeardleybbc

Nick Eardley Another busy Brexit week next week. MPs will discuss remaining stages of Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday, Wed… https://t.co/AZ9iWyA7CJ 7 hours ago

SE25A

Linda. RT @HST_Etherington: If the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is passed, the UK will leave the EU on the 31st January and enter a period of transit… 8 hours ago

PhlipGodfrey

Philip Godfrey RT @RemainerNow: This looks like a sensible amendment which any government concerned about the best interests of the country (ahead of basi… 9 hours ago

MULUC9

MULUC🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @The_LockeSmith: “Last month the Prime Minister removed a clause from the Withdrawal Agreement Bill which affected child refugees.” what… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Of Commons Passes Brexit Legislation To Leave EU On Jan. 31 [Video]House Of Commons Passes Brexit Legislation To Leave EU On Jan. 31

Lawmakers voted 330 to 231 to approve the the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill that allows the U.K. to leave the EU.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.