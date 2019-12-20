Oscar Isaac says Rise of Skywalker doesn't "walk back" The Last Jedi 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 03:01s - Published Oscar Isaac says Rise of Skywalker doesn't "walk back" The Last Jedi Star Wars star Oscar Isaac opens up on his farewell to Poe Dameron, his thoughts on episode IX and why The Last Jedi isn't ignored by the new Star Wars movie.Also touching on his friendship with co-star John Boyega, the actor answers questions like:Should I see Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker?Does Rise of Skywalker undo The Last Jedi?What happens to Poe Dameron?Who is Zorri Bliss?For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en 0

