Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thousands gather in Mumbai to protest against citizenship law

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:03s - Published < > Embed
Thousands gather in Mumbai to protest against citizenship law

Thousands gather in Mumbai to protest against citizenship law

Thousands took to the streets of Mumbai on Thursday (December 19) to show their opposition to the Citizen Amendment Act.

Protest against the citizenship law have been spreading throughout the country like wildfire since being passed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fundianabones

दुष्यंत RT @MumbaiMirror: Anti-CAA protest swells in Mumbai as thousands gather at August Kranti Maidan. LIVE: https://t.co/3wFNo25ioj https://t.c… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.