Protesters gather to oppose India's controversial new Citizenship Act

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to voice their opposition to the controversial new Citizenship Act in southern India, which will see citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The incident took place on Thursday (December 19) in Puttana Chetty Townhall, a protesting site located at the centre of the Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Visuals show a large number of protesters congregated at the premises of the site, upholding placards and shouting slogans against the Citizenship Act.

The protestors can be heard shouting slogans such as "Muslim-Hindu bhai bhai" (Muslim-Hindu are brothers), "Azadi" (freedom).

Raising slogans like "Inquilab Zindabaad" (Long live the revolution) the protesters are also seen urging one another to restore to peace.

Despite the government's order to enforce section 144 (which prohibits the assembling of groups in public spheres) for three days across the state, the residents have defied the same to voice their dissent by taking to the streets.

According to reports, the police forces relented to the protestor's demonstration and troops of personnel were deployed at the site to ensure that no untoward incident occurs.

A day prior, the state had witnessed a massive clash between the police personnel and the protestors, who were then detained by the force only to be released later the same day.