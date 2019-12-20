Global  

MPs vote to pass Boris' withdrawal agreement bill 358 to 234

MPs vote to pass Boris' withdrawal agreement bill 358 to 234

MPs today voted 358 to 234 in favour of Boris Johnson's Brexit bill.

The Prime Minister put forward a second reading of the bill which previously failed to get the votes needed.

Report by Browna.

