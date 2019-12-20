MPs vote to pass Boris' withdrawal agreement bill 358 to 234 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:48s - Published MPs vote to pass Boris' withdrawal agreement bill 358 to 234 MPs today voted 358 to 234 in favour of Boris Johnson's Brexit bill. The Prime Minister put forward a second reading of the bill which previously failed to get the votes needed. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

