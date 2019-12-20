Inspirational disabled powerlifter becomes national weightlifting champion in northern India

Kuldeep Singh lost the use of both legs as a baby after contracting polio - but he hasn't let that hold him back from becoming a national weightlifting champion in India.

Kuldeep scored second place at the National Paralympic Power Lifting Championships in 2008 and has won an abundance of national awards.

The 30-year-old from a small village called Bayanpur Kurd in Haryana, northern India, contracted polio soon after he was born and lost the use of both his legs.

The filmer told Newsflare: "He comes from a poor background and his father is a labourer.

As a boy, seeing bodybuilders on television inspired him and he starting training at the age of 13 to try to emulate his heroes." “During my childhood, whenever I saw a bodybuilder I would think about that,” Kuldeep says.

“Many times I thought to myself, I want a body like that.”