Inspirational disabled powerlifter becomes national weightlifting champion in northern India
Kuldeep Singh lost the use of both legs as a baby after contracting polio - but he hasn't let that hold him back from becoming a national weightlifting champion in India.
Kuldeep scored second place at the National Paralympic Power Lifting Championships in 2008 and has won an abundance of national awards.
The 30-year-old from a small village called Bayanpur Kurd in Haryana, northern India, contracted polio soon after he was born and lost the use of both his legs.
The filmer told Newsflare: "He comes from a poor background and his father is a labourer.
As a boy, seeing bodybuilders on television inspired him and he starting training at the age of 13 to try to emulate his heroes."
“During my childhood, whenever I saw a bodybuilder I would think about that,” Kuldeep says.
“Many times I thought to myself, I want a body like that.”