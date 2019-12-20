Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

People have right to raise voice in democracy: Sonia Gandhi

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
People have right to raise voice in democracy: Sonia Gandhi

People have right to raise voice in democracy: Sonia Gandhi

Amidst countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress, which has not been directly involved in the agitation, on Friday attacked the Modi government for using "brute force to suppress dissent" and said that it stood by the students and protesting citizens
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.