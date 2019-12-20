People have right to raise voice in democracy: Sonia Gandhi 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:42s - Published People have right to raise voice in democracy: Sonia Gandhi Amidst countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress, which has not been directly involved in the agitation, on Friday attacked the Modi government for using "brute force to suppress dissent" and said that it stood by the students and protesting citizens 0

