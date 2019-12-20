Global  

Prince Philip taken to London hospital

Prince Philip taken to London hospital

Prince Philip taken to London hospital

Buckingham Palace have confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh has been taken to King Edward VII hospital in London.

The palace says his admission is a 'precautionary measure'.

Report by Browna.

0
