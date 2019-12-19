President Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate
Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:15s - Published
now < > Embed
President
Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate
Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after
Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office.
President Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate
Recent related news from verified sources
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., incredulously declared on the Senate floor late... FOXNews.com - Published 16 hours ago
House and Senate leaders traded heated accusations the day after the vote to impeach President Trump,... CBS 2 - Published 17 hours ago Also reported by • PolitiFact • CBC.ca
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office.
According to CNN, the House of..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:30 Published 1 hour ago
Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to stall President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Business Insider says Republicans will likely portray the move as another example of obstructionism and gridlock...
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published 1 hour ago