President Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate

President Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate

President Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate

Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office.
Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell: 'Impasse' over Trump impeachment trial, as Dems depart from precedent

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., incredulously declared on the Senate floor late...
FOXNews.com - Published

Lawmakers Clash Over Next Steps On Trump Impeachment

House and Senate leaders traded heated accusations the day after the vote to impeach President Trump,...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •PolitiFactCBC.ca



Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to stall President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Business Insider says Republicans will likely portray the move as another example of obstructionism and gridlock...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

