Car powers over tree after rookie driver accidentally presses accelerator in south China

A car powered over a tree after the rookie driver pressed accelerator by mistake in southern China.

In the clip, filmed in the city of Yibin on December 19, a brand new car just being driven out of a garage by a new driver powered over a tree in the middle of a road.

The driver was reportedly pressing the accelerator instead of the brake by mistake.

Fortunately, he was not injured seriously.
