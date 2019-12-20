HappyLife: Christmas tree fire prevention

Christmas now just five days away... ...we're continuing to help you put the happy in your holidays.by now, you probably have your tree up and decorated to enjoy.... but are you taking care of it?

Our caroline flynn is live at spokane valley fire with a look at what can happen if you don't.

3 the national fire protection association says between 2013 and 2017, 160 were reported.... they are rare but when they happen, the results can be devestating.... which we got to see firsthand.

Rick freierspokane valley fire department 30:09 when we go to buy a house we do some homework, let's do a little homework so we can save our house 6earlier this week spokane valley fire invited 4 news now to skip the homework and go straight to the test..... to see what happens when you don't take care of your christmas tree.rick freier spokane valley fire department 04:28 this tree sat up in the shop-- no water 5 or 6 days 6 it was no surprise that it caught fire.... what was crazy to see was how quickly it burned.nats05:03 a thousand degrees already 1in less than 2 minutes, it was incinerated.

Rick freierspokane valley fire department 30:18 the heat release rate on a tree that isn't watered is through the roof - literally in some cases, it will go through the roof.

4future firefighters from the fire science class at spokane valley tech who joined us were shocked.daisy schoonoverspokane valley tech school40:07 this definitely gets me more excited, kind of prepares us for the future and what we can do to prevent things like this from happening.

6daisy has a real tree at home that she waters, so she was anxious to see how the next one did.

Daisy schoonoverspokane valley tech school38:45 i was shocked at the crackling noise and the big difference just a little water makes 3rick freier spokane valley fire department 25:42it's a completely different fire 1huge difference.3 and a half minutes after we saw flames.... green branches were still visible.

2students kept an eye on the temperature reported the dry tree reached one thousand degrees in 40 seconds whilethe watered tree was only at 475 degrees a minute and a half in to burning.what about a flame resistant fake tree?

Is that the way to go?we put that one next to a heat source as well.

Rick freierspokane valley fire department 59:56 the thing about it is they are a little harder to get going, but the reality is once you get enough heat in the room, they are going to burn like everything else 6artificial trees can be more dangerous if they catch fire....you can see they generate more smoke as they burn.smoke inhilation is the primary cause of death in house fires.firefighter rick freier checked to make all the teens had working smoke detectors in their homes.

A great way to protect your home.

He also advises you turn the lights off when you aren't home or go to bed and leave room between the tree and presents, heat sources and the wall.

3 caroline flynn, four