Beyoncé and Adidas Have Teamed Up to Launch a Gender Neutral Collection 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published Beyoncé and Adidas Have Teamed Up to Launch a Gender Neutral Collection Beyoncé and Adidas are launching a new collection that includes shoes, clothing, and accessories and will re-launch her Ivy Park brand. 0

