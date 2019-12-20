Global  

Harry Dunn's family hail ‘huge step’ as US suspect charged over his death

The mother of Harry Dunn has described the decision to charge Anne Sacoolas with death by dangerous driving as a “huge step” towards seeking the justice she had promised her son.

Interview with Charlotte Charles, Mark Stephens, Radd Seiger and Tim Dunn.

Speaking outside the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) headquarters in London.
