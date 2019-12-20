Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist

Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist

Former Kentucky Gov.

Matt Bevin pardoned a child rapist, who was also convicted of sodomy and child sex abuse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brooklyngrrrl

Jenn Beggs RT @clairecmc: I know a guy in MO you should call. You guys have a lot in common. #ToddandMatt Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin under fi… 35 minutes ago

jengrimes8

jen grimes RT @JeffreyGuterman: Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin under fire for pardoning child rapist Micah Schoettle because hymen of 9-year-old inta… 38 minutes ago

VargasKimberly_

Kimberly Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin under fire for pardoning child rapist Micah Schoettle - The Washington Post https://t.co/lJlIrdpwAY 52 minutes ago

oldesmike

Mike Oldes Why does the GOP continue to support and defend***offenders??? Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin under f… https://t.co/gHZVjXubX7 52 minutes ago

BobCarter385761

BobCarter Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin under fire for pardoning child rapist Micah Schoettle - The Washington Post ++R… https://t.co/d9McQOhFi1 56 minutes ago

laurelandhardly

David Ewing Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin under fire for pardoning child rapist Micah Schoettle - The Washington Post ⁦… https://t.co/kPn81qPj9O 58 minutes ago

MMknra

Mark Mymko Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin under fire for pardoning child rapist Micah Schoettle - The Washington Post https://t.co/haCVSHr3ph 1 hour ago

redeye11055

terry horn Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin under fire for pardoning child rapist Micah Schoettle. Shows lack of intellige… https://t.co/BQUDJh7v48 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.