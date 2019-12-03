Global  

The Top Apps of the 2010s

The Top Apps of the 2010s

The Top Apps of the 2010s

The Top Apps of the 2010s.

With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis.

Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade.

1.

Facebook.

2.

Facebook Messenger.

3.

WhatsApp Messenger.

4.

Instagram.

5.

Snapchat.

6.

Skype.

7.

TikTok.

8.

UC Browser.

9.

YouTube.

10.

Twitter
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 22, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1....
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


10 Best iPhone Web Browser Apps: Top Safari Alternatives For 2020

Safari is one of the fastest web browsers out there, but it is far from perfect. It lacks visual...
Fossbytes - Published


The top app trends to watch in 2020 [Video]The top app trends to watch in 2020

The number of mobile app downloads is expected to reach $352.9 billion in the next couple of years. But what kinds of innovations will change the way we use apps?

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

These Are The Top Apps For iPhones In 2019 and What To Expect in 2020 [Video]These Are The Top Apps For iPhones In 2019 and What To Expect in 2020

These are the top Iphone apps in 2019. Buzz60’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:49Published

