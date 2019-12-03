The Top Apps of the 2010s

With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis.

Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade.

1.

Facebook.

2.

Facebook Messenger.

3.

WhatsApp Messenger.

4.

Instagram.

5.

Snapchat.

6.

Skype.

7.

TikTok.

8.

UC Browser.

9.

YouTube.

10.

Twitter