Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ebola Vaccine Gets U.S. Approval from FDA

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Ebola Vaccine Gets U.S. Approval from FDA

Ebola Vaccine Gets U.S. Approval from FDA

In a first, a vaccine that prevents Ebola has been given approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen Merck's Ebola Vaccine Ervebo Gets Approval in United States https://t.co/opG6ju4TVt 4 hours ago

StockNewsWires

StockNewsWires $GSK $MRK $INO $REGN: Merck’s Ebola Vaccine Ervebo Gets Approval in United States: https://t.co/ncHO8ubKPA 5 hours ago

newsfilterio

newsfilter.io Merck's Ebola Vaccine Ervebo Gets Approval in United States $GSK $MRK $INO $REGN https://t.co/at37KdV33Y 5 hours ago

WriteShorter

Andrew Childers RT @MedResJourno: First Ebola vaccine, Merck’s Everbo, gets FDA approval. Prior to this, there were no FDA approved drugs or vaccines to t… 5 hours ago

sengwhata

Sengwhata Vaccine for Ebola Virus Disease Gets First Approval by FDA https://t.co/xxovo6EpBn via @SIN_Updates 11 hours ago

MedResJourno

Jeannie Baumann First Ebola vaccine, Merck’s Everbo, gets FDA approval. Prior to this, there were no FDA approved drugs or vaccine… https://t.co/SKEUc8P2Ta 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.