YouTube's Highest Earner Is an 8-Year-Old Boy
YouTube's Highest Earner
Is an 8-Year-Old Boy.
According to 'Forbes,'
Ryan Kaji earned $26 million
from his YouTube channel in 2019.
Known for unboxing toys and conducting science
experiments, Kaji also branched out with a line of toys, clothes, a Hulu deal and a Nickelodeon show.
According to CNN,
he topped the 'Forbes' list
last year, bringing in $22 million.
The eight-year-old isn't
the only kid making
big bucks on YouTube.
Five-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya
came in at No.
3 on the 'Forbes' list with $18 million.
.
Radzinskaya's videos come in seven languages and feature cameos from her dad.
She's received six-figure deals from brands like Legoland and Dannon