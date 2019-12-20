YouTube's Highest Earner Is an 8-Year-Old Boy

YouTube's Highest Earner Is an 8-Year-Old Boy.

According to 'Forbes,' Ryan Kaji earned $26 million from his YouTube channel in 2019.

Known for unboxing toys and conducting science experiments, Kaji also branched out with a line of toys, clothes, a Hulu deal and a Nickelodeon show.

According to CNN, he topped the 'Forbes' list last year, bringing in $22 million.

The eight-year-old isn't the only kid making big bucks on YouTube.

Five-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya came in at No.

3 on the 'Forbes' list with $18 million.

.

Radzinskaya's videos come in seven languages and feature cameos from her dad.

She's received six-figure deals from brands like Legoland and Dannon