Watch: 4 men sentenced to death for killing 71 in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case

Four men convicted for the nine bomb blasts that went off in Jaipur’s Walled City in May 2008 have been sentenced to death by a special court on Friday.

More than 70 people were killed in the synchronised blasts and scores injured.
