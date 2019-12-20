Late Ravens Owner Art Modell Among Finalists For Hall Of Fame 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published Late Ravens Owner Art Modell Among Finalists For Hall Of Fame Late Ravens owner Art Modell is among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's special centennial class. 0

