Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mark Wahlberg Takes To Instagram To Show Off His Gains

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Mark Wahlberg Takes To Instagram To Show Off His Gains

Mark Wahlberg Takes To Instagram To Show Off His Gains

Mark Wahlberg loves fitness and frequently shares workout tips with his fans.

The 48-year-old posted a topless photo on Instagram Thursday showcasing his physique.

Wahlberg highlighted how his muscle development has changed over the past six months.

The actor and fitness fanatic said he'd been "clean eating" and using the products in which he's invested or owns.

F45 Training gym, Performance Inspired Nutrition, and Aquahydrate are all fitness ventures Wahlberg is involved with.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mark Wahlberg Takes To Instagram To Show Off His Gains

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Wahlberg goes shirtless on Instagram after 6-month body transformation

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 20 (ANI): Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg posted a picture of his muscular...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

flatbeds_1972

Alisia RT @ladbible: It only takes: 2.30am wake up, 2.45am prayer time, 3.15am breakfast, 3.40am workout, 7.30am golf, 9.30am cryo chamber recover… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade [Video]Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade. In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019. Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Scoob! - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]Scoob! - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Scoob! starring Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs and Mark..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.