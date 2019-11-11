Mark Wahlberg Takes To Instagram To Show Off His Gains

Mark Wahlberg loves fitness and frequently shares workout tips with his fans.

The 48-year-old posted a topless photo on Instagram Thursday showcasing his physique.

Wahlberg highlighted how his muscle development has changed over the past six months.

The actor and fitness fanatic said he'd been "clean eating" and using the products in which he's invested or owns.

F45 Training gym, Performance Inspired Nutrition, and Aquahydrate are all fitness ventures Wahlberg is involved with.