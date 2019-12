Friday afternoon forecast

GETTING RAINFALL.AND DELL GLADE WITH A FEW MORESHOWERS.VERY INTERESTING THINGS THATHAPPEN IN THE ATMOSPHERE AS WEWORK OUR WAY INTO THE WEEKEND.FOR ONE THING, WE KEEP THESEGUSTY WINDS IN PLACE AND THOSEBRING IN SHOWERS TODAY ANDTOMORROWBUT ON SUNDAY THIS AREA OF LOWPRESSURE DEVELOPS IN THE GULF OFMEXICO AND AS IT MOVES TOWARDFLORIDA IT THROWS A WHOLE BUNCHOF MOISTURE OUR WAY.OUR RAIN CHANCES GO FROM 40%TODAY TO 30% TOMORROW TO 80% ONSUNDAY.AS THE FLOW MOVES THROUGH ITSWEEPS ON BY AND A SECONDARYFRONT ON MONDAY INTO TUESDAYMORNING BUT THAT HELPS BRING INSOME DRIER AIR FOR TUESDAY,CHRISTMAS EVE DAY AND WEDNESDAY,CHRISTMAS DAY.SO SUNDAY HAS THE HIGHESTCHANCES FOR RAIN.I KNOW A LOT OF FOLKS HAVE PLANSFOR THE FIRST NIGHT OF HANUKKAHSUNDAY NIGHT.PLEASE BE CAREFUL AS YOU DRIVEAROUND THE AREA.IT'S GOING TO BE VERY SLICK ANDTHERE COULD BE QUITE A BIT OFRAINFALL AROUND AS WE GET TO THEEVENING HOURS.SO TEMPERATURES, LOW TO MID 70sTODAY FOR HIGHS.HERE COMES T SEVEN-DAYFORECAST.IT'S COMING.LOW TO MID 70s FOR HIGHS ANDTHEN TOMORROW MID TO UPPER 70sFOR HIGHS AND MID TO UPPER 70sON SUNDAY.COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH SUNDAY.RAINFALL MOVES THROUGH.TEMPERATURES DROP SUNDAY NIGHT.50s AND LOW 60s.LOW 70s FOR HIGHS ON MONDAY.CLOUDS AROUND.A 20% CHANCE FOR RAIN AND THEDRIER AIR STARTS TO MOVE IN ONTUESDAY.LOW TO MID 70s ON TUESDAY ANDFOR CHRISTMAS DAY MID 70s WIT