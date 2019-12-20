Artist creates stunning recreation of French bulldog but it's a CAKE

The insane moment of skill is captured when an artist in Austin, Texas creates a lifelike French bulldog and it's a fully edible red velvet cake, Sideserf Cake Studios is a family team of cake artists located in Austin that creates the most realistic cakes you've ever seen and can be found on their Instagram (@SideserfCakes) and YouTube (@SideserfCakeStudio).

Natalie Sideserf demonstrates a delicious red velvet cake that is so realistic that eating it seems cruel on Wednesday (December 16).