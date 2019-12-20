Global  

Downhill with Will Ferrell - Official Trailer

Downhill with Will Ferrell - Official Trailer

Downhill with Will Ferrell - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Downhill starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zoë Chao, Zach Woods and Kristofer Hivju!

Release Date: February 14, 2020 Downhill is a black comedy-drama movie directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.

The film is inspired by the motion picture Force Majeure by Ruben Östlund.
