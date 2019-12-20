6 Ways to Cure Your Holiday Hangovers

Drink water - Chug as much H20 as you can before going to sleep after drinking to keep your body hydrated.

2.

Sip on bouillon - The broth will help you replenish salt and potassium.

3.

Drink Sprite - Its not a healthy drink, but studies suggest the soda helps speed up the recovery process.

4.

Go for a walk - Exercise is a great way to detox the body and sweat will help flush out any toxins.

5.

Eat protein - Choose lean meals such as egg whites, ground turkey and baked fish to help restore your body.

6.

Take a nap - It’s especially healthy after drinking because sleep helps flush out toxins from your body and brain.