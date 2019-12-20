6 Ways to Cure Your Holiday Hangovers
6 Ways to Cure Your
Holiday Hangovers 1.
Drink water - Chug as much H20 as you can before going to sleep after drinking to keep your body hydrated.
2.
Sip on bouillon - The broth will help you replenish salt and potassium.
3.
Drink Sprite - Its not a healthy drink, but studies suggest the soda helps speed up the recovery process.
4.
Go for a walk - Exercise is a great way to detox the body and sweat will help flush out any toxins.
5.
Eat protein - Choose lean meals such as egg whites,
ground turkey and baked fish to help restore your body.
6.
Take a nap - It’s especially healthy after drinking because sleep helps flush out toxins from your body and brain.