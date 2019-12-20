Rose McGowan alleges 'person from her past' is threatening to release sex tape 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Rose McGowan alleges 'person from her past' is threatening to release sex tape Rose McGowan has alleged somebody is attempting to threaten and blackmail her and she took to Twitter on Wednesday to open up on the situation and shared a string of nine tweets. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this