Emilia Clarke bans selfies after fan approached her during panic attack 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:32s - Published Emilia Clarke bans selfies after fan approached her during panic attack Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has banned fans from taking selfies with her after she was approached for a picture while having a panic attack. 0

