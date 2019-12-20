Steelers DE Kameron Kelly Arrested After Refusing To Leave Bar 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:33s - Published Steelers DE Kameron Kelly Arrested After Refusing To Leave Bar Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly is facing charges after he was kicked out of a South Side bar, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. 0

