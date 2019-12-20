Athletes Of The Week: Refugio Football

Week, easy choice.

Sean has a close up look at the refugio football tradition.

This year may have marked the bobcats' fourth state championship appearance in five seasons, but they don't take anything for granted.

Head coach jason herring believes the team's penchant for dramatic wins through both the season and playoffs benefits them in the most important games of the year if they didn't blink in those two games, and then the other night against san augustine then i don't think they're gonna blink.

I don't think the moment's gonna bother these kids at all.

They're focused, they're ready to go.

Those games herring referred to were the bobcats comeback from 28-6 down against powerhouse mart in september, and their epic win over shiner in the regional semifinals.

Refugio's seniors know, having found so many different ways to win this year, what that means for their resiliency i think it has only helped us, because now we know what we can do.

Like you said, we've won all these different ways so we know what we can do.

We've been playing ballgames and we've been winning ballgames.

And we just need to finish this last game and get the win.

Those seniors also understand the expectations that come along with playing football in the town of refugio.

The program's legacy of excellence comes with a burden of pressure to perform.

It's kind of a lot of pressure.

I mean, it's either state or bust with every year that comes.

So you either win state, and even if you go to state and lose it's still your goal not accomplished it can be a little challenging sometimes.

You know, it is a lot of pressure.

Everybody is counting on us, because they're used to us going far in the playoffs, making it to state, making it deep into the playoffs herring says it's a badge of pride ingrained in the town's athletic youth from an early age.

You know, it's just part of the deal from the time these kids are itty bitty kids.

They're dreaming of being bobcat football players.they grow up in a community where it's important, and expectations are high.

Our kids see it as expectations and normalcy.

Our kids expect to be good, they expect to win, and they expect to be contending for state championships.

