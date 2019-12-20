7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode

As more and more networks compete for a-list stars, the price of getting those actors to stay put is increasingly rising.

Rather than high salaries being reserved for core casts of long-running, popular shows, high pay grades are now also being given to those staring in new, unproven shows.

Here are 7 a-list celebrities that are currently making $1 million an episode for their new television roles.

1.

Jennifer Aniston ‘The Morning Show’.

2.

Reese Witherspoon ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Little Fires Everywhere’.

3.

Kerry Washington ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ .

4.

Nicole Kidman ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

5.

Jeff Bridges ‘The Old Man’.

6.

Steve Carell ‘Space Force’.

7.

Harrison Ford ‘The Staircase’