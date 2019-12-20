Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'America's Got Talent'.

Acording to TMZ, Vergara met with NBC president Paul Telegdy and 'AGT' production company Fremantle on Dec.

16.

Executives also reportedly presented a number of other potential projects to Vergara, including a Spanish language production.

Former judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were not invited back for the 15th season of the hit show.

Union claims she was fired for a number of reasons, including speaking out against racially insensitive comments reportedly made by Jay Leno.

According to TMZ, NBC claims 'AGT' routinely rotates its judges