ITV Announces New Host Of UK's 'Love Island'

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore will replace Caroline Flack as the host of "Love Island".

The announcement comes just days after Flack stepped down as host of the hit British reality show.

According to CNN, Flack was recently charged with assault.

ITV confirmed that Whitmore will present both the main show and the post-episode analysis show "Love Island: Aftersun." The new series of "Love Island," which will be filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, begins on January 12.