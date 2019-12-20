Watch as "Snow Squall" Engulfs Manhattan in Incredible Time-lapse 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:55s - Published Watch as "Snow Squall" Engulfs Manhattan in Incredible Time-lapse Manhattan was recently engulfed by a snow squall, an intense, short-lived burst of snow and wind. First Coast News reporter David Jones captured this wild time-lapse of it moving over the city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this