Police Arrest 'Friend' Of Missing Austin Mom Heidi Broussard After Body Found In Houston 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:24s - Published Police Arrest 'Friend' Of Missing Austin Mom Heidi Broussard After Body Found In Houston Police in Texas investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old mother Heidi Broussard and her 1-month-old daughter said Friday that an infant girl was found safe at a home near Houston, and that another person was in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. 0

