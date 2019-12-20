Global  

Police Arrest 'Friend' Of Missing Austin Mom Heidi Broussard After Body Found In Houston

Police in Texas investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old mother Heidi Broussard and her 1-month-old daughter said Friday that an infant girl was found safe at a home near Houston, and that another person was in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.
