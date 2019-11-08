Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The OverExplainer Reacts Top 5 Of 2019

Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 04:01s - Published < > Embed
The OverExplainer Reacts Top 5 Of 2019

The OverExplainer Reacts Top 5 Of 2019

The OverExplainer Reacts took off this year with a hilarious reaction to Taylor Swift's Billboard performance that was an unseasoned version of Beyoncé's Homecoming performance.

2019 has been a good year of reactions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avoidchaos

Lori Holland RT @Essence: From Taylor Swift’s makeshift Homecoming performance replica to #BlackMenDontCheat, the internet was on fire. https://t.co/sYL… 3 days ago

Essence

ESSENCE From Taylor Swift’s makeshift Homecoming performance replica to #BlackMenDontCheat, the internet was on fire. https://t.co/sYL65FzXMR 3 days ago

Skyhousemusic

Skyhousemusic The Internet Was An Interesting Place In 2019 https://t.co/rsVvTQfv1J via @ESSENCE 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The OverExplainer Reacts: Julia Roberts As Harriet Tubman [Video]The OverExplainer Reacts: Julia Roberts As Harriet Tubman

It's been revealed that a Hollywood exec once suggested casting Julia Roberts as Harriet Tubman. This was not a joke. Watch The OverExplainer react to the news.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:57Published

The OverExplainer Reacts: Coach's Wife Kisses Players [Video]The OverExplainer Reacts: Coach's Wife Kisses Players

University of Florida's football coach's wife, Megan Mullen has developed a tradition of kissing the players before, during and after games. Is this cringey or nah? Watch The OverExplainer..

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.