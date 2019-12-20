Global  

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office

'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham.

.

An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by editor in chief Mark Galli.

That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments, Mark Galli, via 'Christianity Today'.

If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come?

, Mark Galli, via 'Christianity Today'.

In an interview with CNN, Galli added that he will depart 'Christianity Today' as well.

The president has since responded on Twitter, saying the magazine is "doing poorly.".

He added that it is "far left" and not involved with the Graham family anymore.

In his retort, Galli said that Trump's "far left" comment is not an accurate portrayal.

We consider ourselves and most people consider us a pretty centrist magazine in the evangelical world, Mark Galli, via CNN.

We rarely comment on politics unless we feel it rises to the level of some national or concern that is really important.

And this would be a case, Mark Galli, via CNN
