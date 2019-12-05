Jacob Rees-Mogg thanks Brexiteers outside Parliament

Jacob Rees-Mogg took some time out of his day to go and personally thanks pro-Brexit group outside of Parliament.

The Leader of the House of Commons spoken to the group following the approval of Boris Johnsons Brexit bill.

Report by Browna.

